ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.52

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.52 and last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 90446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

ECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$10.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.30.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.53%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

