Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0190 on Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $104.22 million and $735,111.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

