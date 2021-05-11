Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 7.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 5,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 192,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

EWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.