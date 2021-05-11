Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

