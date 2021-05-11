EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Downgraded by TheStreet

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. EHang has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.94.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

