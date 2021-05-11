Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Gabelli

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

ELAN stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

