Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 454,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 118,198 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after purchasing an additional 566,999 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $4,133,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

