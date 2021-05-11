electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 million.

electroCore stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

