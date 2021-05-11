Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.36. 3,960,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

