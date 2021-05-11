Electrum Dark Reaches Market Cap of $11,095.99 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $11,095.99 and $133.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00084266 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.