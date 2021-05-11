Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

