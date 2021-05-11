Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,809 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 36,180.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

VBK traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.23. 38,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,564. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $168.69 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

