Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 2,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

