Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.37 and a 200 day moving average of $125.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

