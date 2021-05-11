Ellevest Inc. Purchases 9,145 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,016.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

