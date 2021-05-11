Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

COST traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $377.19. 81,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,197. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

