Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.