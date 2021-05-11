Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,501. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

