Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 61,500.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

