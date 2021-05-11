Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

