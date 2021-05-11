Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

