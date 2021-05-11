Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 398 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after buying an additional 704,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,398,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

