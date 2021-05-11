Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in General Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

