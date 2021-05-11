Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 49.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 155,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

