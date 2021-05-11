Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.12

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 1850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.