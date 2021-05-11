Endeavour Mining (EDV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Endeavour Mining to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$715.49 million.

Shares of EDV opened at C$26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.34. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.51.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

