Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXK. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 3,912,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.