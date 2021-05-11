Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

ENR stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

