Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enerplus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 103,217 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 466,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

