Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 724.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 729,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $43,812,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Envestnet by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.