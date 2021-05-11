EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,325. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 242,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

