Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $732.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

