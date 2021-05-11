Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AlloVir, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $34,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,884 shares of company stock worth $14,106,614 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

