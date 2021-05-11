Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

