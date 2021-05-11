Era Swap (ES) One Day Volume Tops $133,658.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $153,207.11 and $133,658.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00084472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00061062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00107397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00797257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.61 or 0.09041587 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

ES is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

