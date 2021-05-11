Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report sales of $50.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.20 million and the highest is $53.31 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $38.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $204.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $218.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $238.18 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $265.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 994,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

