Ethereum Yield Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for about $7.01 or 0.00012562 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $700,991.02 and $5,963.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00084407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00061364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00065370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00107773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.85 or 0.00797180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,030.76 or 0.09015149 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

