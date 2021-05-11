Etsy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

Shares of ETSY opened at $167.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

