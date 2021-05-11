Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Evoke Pharma to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts expect Evoke Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.