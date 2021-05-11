Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.86 ($36.30).

FRA:EVK opened at €30.17 ($35.49) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.24.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

