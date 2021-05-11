Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.99 million.

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $190.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

