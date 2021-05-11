Exane Derivatives Acquires New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after purchasing an additional 183,123 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.23. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

