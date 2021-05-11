Exane Derivatives Invests $265,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYFM. Truist boosted their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.