Exane Derivatives Makes New $255,000 Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Chegg by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.