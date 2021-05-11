Exane Derivatives Sells 1,500 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,117.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

