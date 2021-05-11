Exane Derivatives Sells 740 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Seagen were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.51. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,867,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

