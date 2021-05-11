Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

IRDM opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.