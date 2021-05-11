Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE opened at $179.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $181.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.