Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

