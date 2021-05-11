Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,986 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.64.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.